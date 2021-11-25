Bill to establish Federal Polytechnic in Oyo State scales second reading at Reps

A Bill to Establish the Federal Polytechnic, Ayete Town, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The Bill is being sponsored by the member representing Ibarapa North/Ibarapa Central Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon Ajibola Muraina.

While advancing his argument on the benefit of the Bill on the floor of the House, the lawmaker said it aimed to promote Science and Technology and that polytechnics have a critical role to play in this regard.

According to him, “When Nigeria adopted the 3-6-6-4 educational policy, the intention of the policy was to promote science and technology in the curriculum of secondary school education.

“This policy is in tandem with STEM education. STEM education is the intentional integration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and their associated practices to create a student-centred learning environment in which students investigate and engineer solutions to problems, and construct evidence-based explanations of real-world phenomena with a focus on a student’s social, emotional, physical and academic needs through shared contributions of schools, families, and community partners.

“For Nigeria to key into this concept, the polytechnics have a very crucial role to play, the establishment of this polytechnic is one of the several steps to promote and sustain STEM Education system Nigeria.”

He said that the Bill would provide a legal framework for the establishment of the polytechnic, have a positive Ayete Town by creating job opportunities and attract students and lecturers from other parts of the country thereby boosting its economic and social life.

He said it would also enhance the economic capacity of the country, expand the space for admission to tertiary institutions in Nigeria, create alternative employment opportunities with a focus on self-employment and serve as a centre for research in science and technology.

The Bill was unanimously passed for a second reading. The short title was read for a second time and the Bill was referred to House Committee on Tertiary Educational Services for further legislative action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!