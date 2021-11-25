Katsina city to be beautified with two flyover bridges

The Katsina State government has commenced the construction of two flyover bridges at Kofar Kaura and Kofar Kwaya within Katsina metropolis to the tune of N5.8 billion.

At the groundbreaking ceremony held at Kofar Kaura, Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed that already the state government had released 70 per cent of the total amount to the contracting firm as the balance was ready, pending the time of the project’s completion.

Masari noted that the project, which has a completion period of one year, was aimed at easing traffic along IBB Way into Katsina city and at the junction that links Katsina city with Dustinma road.

He said aside beautifying the city, the flyovers will facilitate free flow of traffic on the two busy roads which will also ease social and economic activities for residents.

Masari said the project was part of the state government’s urban renewal program which is a component of his administration’s Restoration Agenda.

He tasked the state Ministry of Works to closely supervise the contractor and consultants handling the project to ensure that it is executed according to specification and within the project tenure.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Works and Transport, Alhaji Tasiu Dandagoro explained that the construction of the flyover bridges as part of the administration’s road infrastructure development projects across the state.

He noted that so far the state government has awarded contracts for road projects to the tune of N74 billion.

He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned five of the projects in Dutsinma, Kaita, Daura, Sandamu and Mashi Local Government Areas.

Tribune correspondent in Katsina says the flag off of the flyover bridges came at a time when Masari critics were posting modern flyover projects constructed in the neighbouring states of Kano and Kaduna and rebuking Katsina of lagging behind in terms of modern roads construction.

