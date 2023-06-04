The news of the appointment of the former governor of Benue state, a three terms Senator and the immediate past Minister of special duties as the new Secretary to government of the Federation by our renewed hope President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must be commended by all Nigerians.This appointment which was a systematic departure from the past and a pragmatic approach to the development of the country is coming at a time when a President known for his commitment to excellence is starting on a good note for the betterment of our country.

This appointment which butresses an adage by our people that “the day that would be good would be known from it’s mornings” has shown that our new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s avowed commitments for good governance by bringing on board competent, committed and qualified individuals into his renewed hope administration is an assurance that we can take to the bank any day.This is because many who had followed the career, politics and achievements of George Akume and his life journeys would easily agree that he is a round peg in a round hole vis-a-vis his present appointment as the secretary to the federal government.George Akume was at various times a civil servant who rose to the echelon of the service by retiring as a permanent secretary in the Benue state civil service, a two term governor of the food basket state, he was also a three term senator of the Federal Republic and a Minister of special duties under the just ended administration of President Mohammadu Buhari whose recruitment by the President must be applauded by all and sundry.This is because this appointment have shown that our President mean his words when during the campaign period he made a commitment to bring on board with him people with the experience, penache, commitment, intelligence and ability to do the job assigned to them for the over all benefits of the people.

In this direction, it would be perfect to say that the new secretary to the federal government is perfectly suited for the job because he would be bringing with him his experience garnered over many years of his stay in the civil service without blemish, his intelligence, good work ethics, professional and administrative experience in ensuring the smooth running of the office of the secretary to the government of the federation and in the process support the new administration in providing the needed good governance for the benefits of all Nigerians.

The President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be commended for going above petty political considerations and recruiting the most suitable candidate for this critical office that is indeed critical to the smooth running of government.This is really from the beginning demonstrating his administration’s commitments to good governance by his bringing on board competent and credible Nigerians from any part of the country to assist him with the onerous tasks of taking Nigerians to the renewed hope dispensation promised by the President.

As it is typical in our country where some see any appointment made as bad politics since the person so appointed is not from their part of the country but this appointment seems different because it has been welcomed by all as indeed well deserving except from the wailing of those who failed to appreciate the yardsticks and parameters considered by the president in making this critical appointment of George Akume as our secretary to the government of the federation.All we need do now is to commend the President for this appointment because the appointee is well qualified and to assure him of all needed support and cooperation as citizens to ensure he succeeds in his new assignment by offering his best services to our country and it’s people.I want to assure all the pessimist who in this case of the appointment of George Akume as the secretary to the government of the federation, whom I know are well informed optimist that without any doubt,that the appointee is well deserving of the job.

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu indeed with this appointment of George Akume as the secretary to the government of the federation hits the nail on it’s head as many citizens have commended his leadership recruitment drive for his new administration’s except the pessimists who never see anything good in what is good and excellent.We are indeed confident that George Akume will do well because it has not come as a surprise because among the rumoured candidates for this appointment many favoured him because of his vast experience, connections, qualifications as they have always urged the President to pick this astute politician as the Secretary to the government of the federation and he has.

It is indeed evident from the resume of George Akume that his experience and suitability for this strategic office as the secretary to the government of the federation is not in doubt in anyway.A respected politician and administrator of repute and a highly religious man who has worked in both the public and political sphere both at the state(Benue) and Federal level for over fourty years meritoriously contributing his quota to the development of the country and his people one must say he deserved this appointment and we should be very confident that George Akume will indeed do well in his new assignment serving all Nigerians .His assignment was well thought out by the President and speaks volumes of his penchant for excellence.

Musa Wada, Abuja.

Note: This article is (without any alteration to its original form) completely an opinion of the writer and does not convey or represent the thoughts of, or a shared belief with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE