International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) African Region has noted that the peaceful transition of power in Nigeria has elevated the status of the country among the comity of nations.

The commission made this observation while congratulating President Bola Tinubu, governors, and Nigerians for the peaceful transition of power.

The statement which was signed by Ambassador At Large, Dr Malami Shehu Ma’aji noted that the peaceful transition has brought respect to the country, saying, “We want to congratulate President Tinubu for this historic feat.

IHRC also rejoices with the newly sworn-in governors for successfully taking over the affairs of 28 states in Nigeria during the democracy day.

He further applauded the Nigerians, the security institutions and all stakeholders particularly the former President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring peaceful transition, noting that the process significantly elevated Nigeria ‘s stature in the comity of nations.

Ma’aji advised Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to continue to respect the rules of law and human rights and assured him the IHRC support for the development of the country.

He assured that the International Human Rights Commission would continue to stand for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedom of the people, particularly women, children and the less privileged in society.

“The main objectives of the International Human Rights Commission are to serve humanity irrespective of their differences in religion, region and tribe, as well as struggle against violation of human rights, bloodshed and terrorism in Africa and the world” he said.

“We provide awareness and educate the governments, legislatures, diplomats among others to ensure people’s rights are respected and also protected.

He also urged Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and love as no nation developed without peaceful coexistence.