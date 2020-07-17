Sen Adeyemi calls for total blacklist of VIPs who violate airport safety rules

The flagrant abuse of airport safety protocols by those in government has continued to generate criticisms, with an increase in the calls to the Ministry of Aviation, and its Agencies to deal with anyone, including VIPs, who fail to comply with health safety protocols at the airports.

The latest call is from the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Adeyemi Smart who has recommended that any Nigerian who deliberately fail to adhere to all measures as directed should not be allowed access into any Nigerian airport for at least four months.

Not done, the Senator also added that such individuals should be blacklisted at all airports and exposed on social media to serve as a deterrent to others.

His words: “The the COVID-19 is indeed a global pandemic and should not be taken for granted. The implementation of preventive measures should be fully enforced regardless of social status.”

In a letter commending the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika by Senator Adeyemi Smart, he frowned at the attitudes of the VIPs who have flouted the rules so far and they should be given the treatment for their unruly behaviour.

“I write to commend you and your ministry on the good works you have done thus far in the preventive and protective measures put in place at the selected airports already opened for operation.”

“I must very quickly say that I am impressed by your proactive approach in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. I will be delighted to see the same strategies being implemented at all other airports before they fully commence operations.”

“At this junction Honourable Minister, it has been brought to my attention that some highly placed individuals who ought to adhere completely to the guidelines put in place by your good office have been found wanting. it has been reported that these individuals have shown an unwillingness to comply with set down rules and guidelines for the safety of all Nigerians. This must not be condoned under any circumstance. You would agree with me that the coronavirus pandemic is one we must all take seriously particularly at this time. Set down guidelines proffered by the NCDC must be adhered to very strictly.

“The virus is no respecter of status or position. In the face of health issues, everyone is equal and no individual should be allowed to jeopardize the health and safety of another. In truth, public office holders, and highly placed individuals should be more concerned about the safety of the people. With position comes the burden of service.

” The covid-19 is indeed a global pandemic and should not be taken for granted. The implementation of preventive measures should be fully enforced regardless of social status. While I anticipate your timely and urgent enquiry and onward intervention on this crucial matter, do accept the assurance my highest regards”, Adeyemi added.

Adeyemi’s call is coming following the violation of airport COVID-19 protocols by a sitting Governor and a former Governor at the Kano and Port Harcourt airports in the outgoing week.