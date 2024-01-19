Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola has congratulated Prince Dapo Abiodun on his latest and final electoral victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja validated the 2023 election of Prince Abiodun following similar victories at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the appeal Court.

Senator Adeola, in a statement signed by his Media aide, Kayode Odunaro, stated that the final victory of the Governor once again validated the overwhelming support of the majority of the people of Ogun State for his second term based on his demonstrable and visible performance in office during his first tenure.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, while commending the Supreme Court Justices for their erudite decision in not upturning the democratic wish of the people, however, decried the penchant of some politicians inclined to use the judicial system to truncate the democratic will of the people.

“We are overjoyed at this victory yet again against an unrepentant opposition unwilling to accept democratic rejection by the people. The coast is now clear for the governor to continue his steady development strides for the people of Ogun State” he stated.

Senator Adeola promised to continue his unwavering support for the governor and his people-oriented projects adding that he will continue to play a complementary role in ensuring that Ogun state enjoys use the full benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.