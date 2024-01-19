Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its unflinching support to the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir describing him as the best thing to have happened to the party in the state.

The party also congratulated the Governor on winning at the Supreme Court saying that the outcome of the Appeal by APC was a confirmation of the collective and massive wish of the people of the state.

The PDP therefore passed a statewide vote of confidence on the Governor pledging to continue to support his administration to enable it to succeed.

The PDP leaders were led by the Chairman, Hon Hamza Koshe Akuyam to congratulate Governor on his victory in the Supreme Court on Friday at the Government House.

He said that the party leaders will support him now and beyond and that as party leaders, they will continue to mobilize the people of Bauchi State for massive support for the administration.

In his response, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed appreciated the party leadership for standing firmly with him and that he will continue to respect, cherish, and contribute to the growth and development of Bauchi State.

He also said that the party must develop a strategy to ensure that a collective successor is chosen to continue its good works after the end of its second term.

In the same vein, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly also on Friday, led other members of the Assembly irrespective of political parties to the Government House to congratulate the Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed over the Supreme Court judgment.

The Members of the Assembly across political party lines, praised the Governor for carrying everyone along in the scheme of things regardless of any differences.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Muhammad Babayo Akuyam said that the House and its members have experienced inclusion in various development since 2019 when the Governor was first elected.

The Speaker spoke alongside the Majority Leader, Hon Saleh Hodi, Minority Leader, Hon Bala Abdu Rishi, and Assembly Clerk, Barr Yusuf Umar Gital as they all commended Governor Bala Mohammed for particularly continuing the friendly working relationship between the Legislative and Executive arms.

In response, Governor of Bala Mohammed appreciated the Members for the visit and said that his administration will continue to enjoy a good working relationship with the members of the House.

He also said that once someone is elected, especially representatives, it is their responsibility to make sure that they represent their Constituencies well.

He further said that his administration will ensure equal distribution of projects and policies across the state because the government revolves around good governance without any difference.

He noted that his priority is the growth and development of Bauchi State for continuous development and that he will rehabilitate the Bauchi State House of Assembly complex.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE