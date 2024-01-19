The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that the military is working with other security agencies and stakeholders to go after kidnap syndicates operating in the territory.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Baba, gave the assurance in the weekly report of the operations of the armed forces on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the armed forces were not unaware of the impact of kidnappings on the families of those affected and also recognised the fear it had created among residents lately.

He said the troops had prioritised areas of kidnapping incidents with increased ground and air surveillance over the areas.

Buba added that technology had also been deployed to detect the hideouts and enclaves of kidnapping gangs and that the tempo of operations had been increased to find, degrade, and destroy them.

According to him, while troops probably do not have all the answers as at now, citizens should be rest assured that the armed forces are working relentlessly to address the hurtful situation.

“Additionally, troops are synergising with other security services and stakeholders to investigate and gather more intelligence on these kidnapping gangs, particularly around the FCT.

“In the FCT and environs, some of the areas cleared by troops so far include Kawu, Gaba, Deidei, Kubwa Hills, and Ushafa in the FCT, Garam, Jibi, and back of Zuma Rock in Niger State, as well as Gidan Dogo and Kuyeri/Kuyeri Hills in Kaduna.

“There have also been intensified night patrols in the Mpape, Kubwa, Lugbe, Pyakasa, Keti, Gbaupe, Gbaukuchi, and Airport Road, among others,” he said.

