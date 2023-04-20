Nigerian skit makers have been making waves on the online video-sharing platform, YouTube, with various dimensions of skits that have more views in the first quarter of 2023.

According to a quarterly report on the entertainment industry’s skit-making sector released by a digital analytics firm, Dataleum, on Wednesday, the analysis was based on the number of views gained on YouTube.

Here are the top 10 skit makers with the highest views on YouTube in Q1, 2023

Sam spedy – 36.87m views

Mark Angel – 35.63m views

Taaooma – 15.70m views

Brainjotter – 15.68m views

Sabinus – 15.32m views

Broda Shaggi – 15.8m views

Sirbalo – 13.32m views

Zicsaloma – 10.88m views





Mr Macaroni – 10.73m views

Kiekie – 8.78m views