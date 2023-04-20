Nigerian skit makers have been making waves on the online video-sharing platform, YouTube, with various dimensions of skits that have more views in the first quarter of 2023.
According to a quarterly report on the entertainment industry’s skit-making sector released by a digital analytics firm, Dataleum, on Wednesday, the analysis was based on the number of views gained on YouTube.
Here are the top 10 skit makers with the highest views on YouTube in Q1, 2023
Sam spedy – 36.87m views
Mark Angel – 35.63m views
Taaooma – 15.70m views
Brainjotter – 15.68m views
Sabinus – 15.32m views
Broda Shaggi – 15.8m views
Sirbalo – 13.32m views
Zicsaloma – 10.88m views
Mr Macaroni – 10.73m views
Kiekie – 8.78m views
