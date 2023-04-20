Ahead of the May 29th handover, Benue State Governor-elect Rev Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia has released the names of his Transition Committee.

According to a statement signed and made available to journalists in Makurdi by the media aide to the Governor-elect, Kula Tersoo, the Committee has the mandate to collaborate with the outgoing government’s Transition Committee to ensure a seamless handover of power.

The committee comprises 29 people and has former Head of Service, Chief Mike Iordye as chairman, while Dan Ashiekaa is to serve as secretary.

Other members include; Prof. John Enyi, Prof. Steven Ugbah, Chief Hinga Biem, Dr. Moses Tule, Arch Samuel Agule, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, Barr. Moses Atagher, Hon. Emmanuel Atser, Dr. Emmanuel Chenge and. Mr. Humbe Mkena.

Others include; Dr. Christopher Obute, Prof. Christie Ekoja, Philip Kwaghsor, Lady Helen Atom, and Barr. Bemsen Mnyim, Mrs. Nana Mede, Hon. Nick Wende, Dr. Timothy Aikyor, Nick Eworo, Lady Susan Achiaga, Rt. Hon. Dorothy Mato, Dr. Patrick Onumah, and AVM Monday Morgan.

Also included are; Hon. Solomon Wombo, Hon. Dan Onje, Patricia Kupchi and Rev. Pst Philip Tachin .

“The committee will be formally inaugurated on Friday at the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign office, the statement added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE