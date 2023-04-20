Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife, Hiba Abouk has said she needed time to process the effects of their rocky divorce.

Speaking to ELLE, Hakimi’s ex-wife said, “I am fine. There are days when it is like this, and others in which you’ve to know how to take blows and make decisions, sometimes complicated, and get used to new situations.

“Who would’ve imagined that in addition to facing the usual pain that separation entails and accepting the grief that the failure of a family project to which I had given myself body and soul entails, I would’ve to face this ignominy? I needed time to digest this shock.

“When you separate, you restructure your life, but it’s not anything special either: you’ve to take iron out of the matter. It’s true that, with two children, it is emotionally complicated, but I’m not the first and I will not be the last.

“The important thing is that I have the peace of mind of having tried and having done everything I had to do. There are decisions that cannot be made overnight. For me, it’s a premise not to rush in moments of crisis.”

Abouk said she was calm about the divorce situation despite the rape charges against her ex-husband.

It would be recalled that Hakimi was accused of rape back in February, and Abouk later disclosed that the couple were in the middle of a divorce as a result.

It has been alleged that resolving the settlement may pose difficulties since Hakimi has reportedly listed a significant portion of his riches under his mother’s name.

Abouk and Hakimi are parents to two children, Amín and Naim, aged 3 and 1 respectively.

The couple tied the knot in 2020, after getting acquainted in 2018.





