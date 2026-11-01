Security outfit seeks Taraba govt’s recognition to boost community safety

A local security outfit, the Neighbourhood Community Police, has appealed to the Taraba State Government for official recognition, operational equipment, and funding to strengthen security, particularly in rural communities.

The commander of the outfit, Commander Raymond Bulus, made the appeal during the graduation ceremony of 600 newly recruited personnel in Jalingo.

Bulus said official recognition of the organisation, alongside the provision of necessary equipment and collaboration with the Nigeria Police, would help address insecurity in rural areas of the state.

He explained that the outfit was established to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in combating crime through community surveillance and intelligence gathering.

ALSO READ: Taraba govt begins fumigation of street flowers against straying animals

“Our aim is to assist the official personnel of the Nigerian security to fight crime, especially in rural communities.

“Through community surveillance, we would provide intelligence to the police and other security agencies about criminal elements in communities of the state.

“We wish to respectfully request the formal recognition of our organization as Taraba State Community Police, with the provision of operational funding, patrol vehicles and office accommodation to improve our effectiveness, especially in rural and mining communities,” the commander appealed.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Commissioner of Police, CP Edwin Ogbeghagha, represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration and Planning, Uba Shehu, urged the newly recruited personnel to maintain professionalism in carrying out their duties.

The commissioner also warned them against corruption and urged them to build trust among themselves and with the communities they serve.

“You must show a high level of trust among colleagues and work in synergy with other security agencies to win the fight against crime in Taraba State.

“You must uphold professionalism; Shun corruption and show a high level of trust among communities you are posted to serve,” the CP encouraged.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Agbu Kefas on Community Engagement, Hon. David Enock Usman (Gashaka), who was also announced as Deputy Commander, Surveillance, of the Neighbourhood Community Police in Taraba, described the training and inauguration of the 600 personnel as a step towards expanding grassroots security.

Usman said his appointment would help strengthen coordination among the government, community police, traditional institutions and other security agencies to ensure that accurate and timely intelligence was provided to the relevant authorities for prompt action.

He also appealed to Governor Kefas to formally recognise the Neighbourhood Community Police as part of the state’s security architecture.