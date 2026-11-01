Trans-Saharan Superhighway to last longer before maintenance — APC’s Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has said the ongoing construction of the Akwanga, Jos and Gombe sections of the Trans-Saharan Superhighway is expected to last for a long time before requiring maintenance.

Yilwatda, who stated this during an inspection of the roads over the weekend, said the project was part of a larger initiative extending from Calabar through Ebonyi, Enugu, Benue and Abuja before reaching Jos.

According to him, the Trans-Saharan Superhighway will span more than 1,400 kilometres, connecting Nigeria’s South-South, South-East, North-Central and North-East geopolitical zones.

He described the construction as a significant infrastructure development, saying it would have a major impact on communities along the route.

“Today, under the Leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have a project with hundreds of billions of naira committed to it.

“Beyond just improving transportation, the Akwanga-Jos road project is designed to enhance security and community welfare. The road will feature traffic lights, surveillance cameras, police stations, and clinics, all strategically placed along the route to improve safety and healthcare access. This is not just a road; this is connecting communities. This is connecting customers, connecting markets, connecting people, improving security,” he said.

He added that the Akwanga-Jos road project would feature 24-hour intelligent surveillance cameras, continuous lighting, dedicated police outposts and emergency trauma clinics to strengthen security along the strategic corridor.

The APC chairman said the security facilities were designed to protect travellers, monitor criminal activities and ensure rapid responses to emergencies along the route.

Briefing Yilwatda during the inspection, the project’s Equipment Coordinator and Public Relations Officer, Engr. James Baba, said heavy construction equipment had been deployed to the Jos axis following directives from the Federal Ministry of Works.

Baba said the contractor was working to complete at least 10 kilometres of road formation before Christmas, while another 30 kilometres was expected to be delivered next year.

He also provided an update on the project’s progress, saying test runs on the rigid pavement had commenced, with approximately 400 metres already completed.

“Our target this year is to cover about 10 kilometers of earthwork before Christmas,” Baba stated.