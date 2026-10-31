Taraba govt begins fumigation of street flowers against straying animals

The Taraba State Government, through the Environmental and Sanitation Agency, on Saturday said it had commenced the fumigation of street flowers to prevent damage by straying animals.

Tribune Online reports that the agency had earlier in the year urged livestock owners to ranch their animals to prevent traffic violations and other disturbances on major streets in the state’s metropolitan areas.

The agency had also threatened to arrest and prosecute livestock owners who allowed their animals to roam freely within the metropolis.

The chairman of the agency, Hon. Iliya Kefas, disclosed this on Saturday after the monthly sanitation exercise in Jalingo.

He said the agency had obtained approval from the state government to fumigate street flowers as part of efforts to achieve its Green Taraba initiative.

Kefas lamented that straying animals were destroying flowers planted by the agency to beautify major towns across the state, particularly Jalingo, the state capital.

He added that the animals were also contributing to sanitation and traffic violations within the metropolis.

The agency chairman urged livestock owners to restrict the movement of their animals, warning that the chemicals being applied to the flowers were toxic and could be harmful to their health.

“Apart from creating environmental disorder and traffic obstruction, capable of making the state capital unhygienic and causing other related problems that could endanger residents’ lives, the straying animals are destroying the street flowers meant to beautify the state metropolis.

“We are currently fumigating the flowers against these roaming animals to enable us to succeed in our drive for a Green Taraba.

“The state government has given us approval to fumigate the plants. We urge owners of the animals to ranch them and restrict their movement to avoid exposing them to the chemicals. The chemical is harmful, and when consumed, the animals could die,” the agency chairman said.

Meanwhile, some corps members who participated in the sanitation exercise told journalists that they joined to contribute their quota to the state government’s efforts to promote cleanliness, particularly within the state capital.

The corps members included Master Victor Adejo, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO) for Jalingo Local Government Area, who is from Sokoto State, and Miss Juggling Anthony, president of Gender and Charity Vanguard, from Kaduna State.

Both expressed gratitude to the agency for the opportunity to contribute to efforts to maintain a healthy and hygienic environment in Jalingo.

They also urged residents to cooperate with the agency to ensure the success of its efforts to keep Taraba clean.