Security is a collective responsibility — El Rufai

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna state has noted that although security is constitutionally the exclusive prerogative of the federal government, every state has to provide some logistics to support security agencies

The governor who made this known on Tuesday while presenting 85 vehicles motorcycles to security agencies on Tuesday, said that the logistics are meant to enhance their work.

‘’The reality of the security situation today is that it has become a joint responsibility of the federal government and the state government. We do our part without hesitation because it is in the vital interest of our people,’’ El Rufai reiterated.

According to him, the Kaduna state government had presented over 100 such vehicles to security agencies about four years ago.

‘’Over the years, we have provided additional interventions of vehicles, motorcycles and communications equipment on a continuous basis,’’ he added.

The governor maintained that ‘’since 2015, the state APC government has committed enormous resources to security’’.

‘’Kaduna state government, along with the various local governments, have provided cars, pick-ups, motorcycles, bullet-proof vests, station buildings, operating bases and other support for the security agencies in the state.’’

El Rufai further noted with delight that inter-communal tensions have reduced, urging communities ‘’to build on this to entrench a reign of peace and concord”.

He, however, pointed out that ‘’while communal tensions appear to be ebbing, banditry and kidnapping continue to menace our communities and highways’’.

‘’Intense efforts are being made to address these challenges, including extensive security deployments and operations to contain and neutralise the criminal elements that are perpetrating the mayhem,’’ he added.

The governor listed other measures that his administration has put in place to combat banditry, kidnapping and other criminalities.

‘’Aside from boots on the ground, we have acquired and put at the disposal of the security agencies, the technology that can assist the state to fight back and reassert its authority,’’ he further said.

The added that his government has ‘’also established the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to focus and coordinate our efforts and cooperation with the security agencies”

He promised that the government will continue to devote the necessary resources to address our security challenges and support the agencies that are stationed in our state.

The governor thanked the security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, community leaders, the Judiciary and the State Peace Commission for supporting the state government to entrench tolerance and peaceful coexistence amongst the people.

El Rufai further advised all residents of Kaduna state to stand together, support our security agencies and report all suspicious characters and activities.