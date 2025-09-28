Security forces rescue eight kidnapped passengers in Kogi

The Kogi Security Force, the Police, and the Military, in a joint operation, rescued eight kidnapped passengers in Kogi along the Okene-Auchi road on Saturday.

It was gathered that bandits had kidnapped 23 passengers along the Okene-Auchi express road.

The kidnappers attacked a Big Joe Ventures Ltd Toyota Hiace commuter Bus (Edo FUG 13 XY) along the Okene-Auchi road.

The majority of the passengers are young lawyers returning from Abuja on their way back to Auchi, demanding N100 million each per head.

The Kogi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah, while confirming the incident, stated that the bandits attacked a Big Joe Ventures Ltd Toyota Hiace commuter Bus (Edo FUG 13 XY) along the Okene-Auchi road.

According to him, during the incident, the kidnappers abducted all 12 passengers commuting from Abuja to Benin in Edo State.

His words, “Subsequently, the DPO Okene Div CSP Nasir Muhammad immediately mobilised police personnel in conjunction with military and vigilantes in pursuit of the kidnappers.

“In the process, 8 victims, including the driver, were rescued while efforts are still underway to rescue the remaining 4 victims and to make possible the arrest of the perpetrators.

