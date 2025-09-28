Kwara PDP elects Bawa as new chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has elected its 2023 Kwara North senatorial candidate, Hon. Adamu Issa Bawa, as the new state chairman of the main opposition party in Kwara state.

Bawa hails from Kpandu House, Gbesare compound, Kaiama, a royal family in the Kaiama local government area of the state.

The state congress of the PDP, which saw the emergence of other new party officers, witnessed a large turnout of party faithful, stakeholders, and delegates from across the 16 local government areas of the state.

In the new line-up, Chief (Mrs.) Atinuke Macharty was elected as the deputy state chairman, while Comrade Adio Odunjo clinched the position of State Youth Leader.

AbdulRahman Abdullahi Kayode was elected the new state secretary, while Comrade Adewara Olushola was returned as the State Publicity Secretary. Bashir Ashura emerged as the Deputy Publicity Secretary.

Other members of the State Executive Council (SEC) were equally elected and sworn in during the exercise, with Comrade AbdulRahman Kayode also being re-elected to retain his seat as State Secretary.

The congress was described as peaceful and orderly, with leaders and delegates commending the process as a sign of renewed unity and strength within the party ahead of future elections.

In his charge, the former Senate president and national leader of the PDP, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, urged the newly elected state, local government and ward executives to mobilise support ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that people could not afford to “reward failure a second time”.

Saraki, who lamented the situation of insecurity in the state, said that killings, kidnappings and community displacements had become widespread, particularly in Kwara North and South senatorial districts.

“In the last 12 months alone, about 70 people have been reportedly killed, over 40 kidnapped, and more than 25 communities deserted due to attacks. Under the present government, Kwara is fast becoming a one-town state as people flee their homes to seek refuge in Ilorin”.

Also speaking, the former PDP national chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, told delegates that the state enjoyed peace and stability under past PDP administrations.

“When we were in power, there was peace everywhere, no cause for alarm over security. But, unfortunately, this is now happening”.

The outgoing state chairman, Rt. Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, who described the congress as “a call to duty and a beacon of hope”, said that the peaceful conduct of the ward, local government, and state congresses was proof that the PDP remained disciplined and united.

In his acceptance speech, the new state chairman, Hon. Issa Bawa, pledged to run the party on service and inclusiveness.

“I would like to appreciate our community in Kwara, which has chosen a new path for PDP. One of service, advocacy and hope for all. We have a vision, a purpose, and an honour for you all”, he said.

