Labour Party’s directorate condemns harassment of Abure

The Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI), a youth mobilization group advocating good governance and democracy, has strongly condemned the public harassment of the Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, at the Benin Airport.

The incident, which occurred upon Abure’s arrival from an Abuja–Benin flight, saw an individual identified as Mama P accosting him, hurling insults while recording herself, and disrupting public order.

Security operatives were forced to intervene to restore calm.

In a statement signed by Audu Caleb on behalf of the DMI Director General, the LP DMI described the attack as disgraceful, dangerous, and unacceptable, stressing that no political leader or citizen should be subjected to mob harassment in public spaces.

“We condemn this attack on Julius Abure in the strongest terms. Such actions have no place in a democratic society,” the statement read.

The DMI called on key political actors and institutions to act responsibly in order to prevent further escalation. Specifically, it urged Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as leader of the Obidient Movement, to rein in his supporters and maintain the discipline that has defined the movement.

The group also faulted Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the appointed leader of the Obidient Movement, for his recent public call for mass mobilisation to rescue Mama P, warning that such rhetoric could inflame tensions.

“Such rhetoric is irresponsible and could provoke wider unrest. Leaders must set an example of restraint, not call for mob action,” the statement cautioned.

Furthermore, DMI appealed to the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to swiftly investigate the matter, identify all culprits, and bring them to justice in order to deter similar incidents in the future.

According to the group, allowing such mob actions to go unchecked risks creating a dangerous culture where political supporters feel emboldened to openly attack perceived opponents in public spaces.

Reaffirming the Labour Party’s commitment to peace and lawful engagement, the statement emphasised that Nigeria’s democracy must not be hijacked by thuggery and intimidation.

“Nigeria’s capital and our public spaces must remain safe, secure, and dignified. We will not allow street violence to define our democracy,” the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

