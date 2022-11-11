13 students bag first class at Igbinedion University 20th convocation

Thirteen students of Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), Edo State have bagged first-class grades as the Institution held its 20th Convocation ceremony on Friday in Okada town.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, who disclosed during the convocation ceremony of the Premier Private University, said the institution has continued to blaze the trail in academic excellence, thus recording major breakthroughs in almost all sectors of life.

The Vice-Chancellor said 691 students graduated, comprising 557 undergraduates and 134 postgraduates.

He said that the institution since its inception in1999 has graduated over 16000 (sixteen thousand) undergraduate and postgraduate students, adding that the 691 graduands would be added to the list.

Prof. Ezemonye noted that the 20th Convocation of the University is significant as the school celebrates 23 years of academic excellence and two decades track record of timely and unbroken convocation

He maintained that event is one of the utmost and meaningful occasion in the University calendar, particularly for the graduands.

The VC attributed the institution’s success in its 23 years of existence to the unwavering support from its Founder and Chancellor, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, whose vision has kept the institution globally competitive and breaking grounds in many disciplines and fields.

He, however, assured that the management of the school is committed to extending the frontier of knowledge, excellence and scholarship for the overall benefits of the general society.

He said: “Conscious that a nation’s future depends on its human resources, Igbinedion University has resolved more than ever before to lead in raising global leaders by equipping students with requisite knowledge, skills and aptitudes in tune with the dynamics of the 21st Century”, he remarked.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the School, Prof. Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah, asserted that education provides the pedestal for widening of the people’s horizon.

He said that the University has established strategic and robust partnership with Ivy League universities and other institutions in the world with a view to enhancing scholarship as well as adding value to the school’s educational curricula.

Earlier, the Chancellor and Founder of the University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, while declaring the convocation open, said: “This year, we are marking the 23rd anniversary of our existence devoted to top-notch training at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

While congratulating the graduands for their academic successes, chief Igbinedion who was represented by the Deputy Chancellor and former Edo State Governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion charged them to impact the world with what they have been taught in the school.

Delivering his lecture, titled “Transitioning to Sustainable Higher Education in Africa through Business Partnership”, the Chairman, British Africa Business Alliance, United Kingdom, Mr. David, tasked the graduands to collaborate and strike mutual understanding with others in the society towards achieving greatness in life.





