Security Challenges: Niger CAN urges members not to hold crossover vigil

The Niger State chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria(CAN) has appealed to all heads of blocks, local coordinators including Youths and Women leaders of all Christians denominations across the entire 25 Local Government Areas of the State, not to hold this year’s crossover night between Thursday 31st December 2020 and midnight, Friday, 1st January 2021.

The Chairman of the State chapter of CAN, Rev’d (Dr. ) Mathias Echioda made the appeal in a statement made available to the newsmen by the Assistant Secretary of the Organization in the State, Pastor Raphael Opawoye in Minna on Wednesday.

Pastor Opawoye, said, in view of the present security challenges in our state, CAN Chairman, the Rev’d Dr. Mathias Echioda has directed me to sincerely appeal to Churches in Niger State not to hold this year’s crossover night”.

“Do please circulate the message to all ministers and priests in your Churches and denomination. Thank you so much for your understanding and acceptance”, the statement concluded.

