Abiodun signs N338.6bn Appropriation Bill for 2021 into law

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assented to the N338.6 billion Appropriation Bill for the year 2021.

He signed the law shortly after the document was presented to him by the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

Abiodun said the budget tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability”, said the budget was prepared to address the changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor explained that the budget would take care of various sectors which include infrastructure; health; housing; education and provision of adequate security.

