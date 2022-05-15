Security alert on alleged black spots in Lagos not from police —PPRO

The Police Command in Lagos State on Sunday debunked the security alert trending on social media where some areas were allegedly described as black spots in the state.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the issue, the spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said that the post did not originate from the command.

NAN reports that a security alert about some areas in Lagos was trending on social media, warning people to avoid such areas at some particular hours of the day.

The police image maker, however, admitted that there were some black spots in the state, but not the ones trending on social media.

He added that the command had been raiding and arresting suspects in areas identified as black spots in the state.

He said, “The post is an old alert. I saw the same post while I was serving at the FCT Command, Abuja. There is no reason for the members of the public to panic over such a post.





“All the so-called black spots are heavily checked. We have measures put in place to check criminals around such areas. Our men are all over.

“That is why we carried out regular raids on some of such places. We had arrested many suspects. We screened them when such raids were carried out. Those who were able to identify themselves were set free.

“For those without any means of identification, we obtained court permits to search their houses and we had recovered arms and other dangerous weapons through such search,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the security situation in Lagos could not be handled by security agencies alone.

He appealed to the residents to always report any strange movements and gatherings on time to the security agencies so as to arrest such suspects for interrogation.

He warned the residents of the state against posting wrong alerts to the public through the various media platforms they belong to.

He implored them to always collaborate with the police and other security agencies by informing them of the existence of suspected black spots in the state.

(NAN)