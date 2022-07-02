Ebonyi APGA governorship candidate advocates cordiality among candidates, supporters

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Professor Benard Odoh has advocated for a peaceful and cordial relationship among candidates of various political parties and their supporters in the state.

Odoh made this known at the weekend while fielding questions from newsmen after a consultative meeting with the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru at his Abakaliki residence.

According to Odoh, election is not a time to pick a fight or quarrel with anybody but only a critical component of our entire democratic process which ensures successful regime transition.

“Yes, in continuation of our consultative visits which have been on for two weeks now, I have just visited and spent quality time with the number three citizen of the State in the person of the Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nwifuru. I know you (the Press) and even some individuals are wondering why I’m consulting a ‘candidate’ of another political party like the Speaker. But then, that’s what makes us different, he responded.

“First of all, we are brothers and long-time friends who served in the same government before I left on grounds of personal principles. There is, therefore, no issue or misunderstanding between us as leaders and the collective interest and better welfare for our people have remained the goal.

“We will therefore continue to deepen our consultations with our people, elicit their support and exchange views and opinions on how the future of our people and generations yet unborn can best be secured. Elections are only an aspect of the entire democratic process and I want aspirants, my fellow candidates and their teeming supporters to understand this.

“It is very important they are made to understand this so that some misguided and overzealous supporters and even the electorates do not think that there is war, a misunderstanding or a fight between the candidates and their various supporters and then hide under that to cause crisis or violence in any part of the State,” Odoh replied.

The former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, however, urged other candidates to pay similar consultative visits to their fellow candidates and their supporters, noting that such is how leaders should live by peaceful examples.

Odoh noted that he has visited people across party lines including; the Deputy Governor of the State, Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, a former Senate President and ex-Secretary to Government of the Federation, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, a former Minister of State for Health, Engr. Fidelis Nwankwo, the Senatorial candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone, Hon. Lazarus Ogbee, leader of the State’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Nwite, incumbent Chairman of Ezza North LGA and House of Representatives candidate for Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Dr Nora Aloh among numerous other leaders, candidates of political parties across the board including some serving members of the State’s Executive Council, religious leaders, traditional rulers and influential individuals from various spheres.





He, therefore, promised to engage in more interactive engagements and consultative visits including paying one to his former boss and the State Governor, Engr. David Umahi in the days ahead.

