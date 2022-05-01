SDP, PRP, 6 others notify INEC on convention dates

AHEAD of next month’s general elections, all the 18 political parties have finally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on dates for the conduct of their presidential conventions, governorship and other primaries for the emergence of their candidates.

Sunday Tribune checks revealed that ten political parties had earlier complied with the Commission directive.

The APC will conduct its presidential convention on 30-31st May 2022 while its main rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would conduct its presidential convention on May 29, 2022.

Sunday Tribune source revealed that eight political parties with no fixed dates for conduct of their presidential conventions and other congresses have since complied as they notified the commission’s election and party monitoring department on Friday.

A document sighted by Sunday Tribune revealed that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) will conduct their presidential conventions on May 14 and May 30, respectively, while the Action Alliance would hold its convention on June 3.

Standard bearers of the Action Democratic Congress and Action People’s Party will emerge on June 1 and May 27, respectively.





The document also disclosed that the National Rescue Movement, Young People’s Party and Action Democratic Party would conduct their presidential conventions on June 1-2, June 1 and May 30, respectively.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…