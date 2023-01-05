APC chieftain, Faruk Malami Yabo leads supporters to PDP

A chieftain of the leading opposition All Progressive Congress (APC), Faruk Malami Yabo, on Wednesday defect from the party to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Yabo who was the immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to Iran and Jordan, announced his defection during the PDP rally in Yabo town.

Recalled that Faruk Malami Yabo was a governorship aspirant during the All Progressive Congress (APC), during the primaries before he storm out of the venue of the for allegedly irregularities in the conduct of the primary.

Speaking while announcing his defection, Malami Yabo who was the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in 2019 general elections described his defection to the PDP as homecoming for him.

He said “I have always been a PDP family and my defection today is like someone returning back home, I thank everyone who is part of this movement and I promise to help the party emerge victorious in the forthcoming general election”

Speaking while welcoming the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, described the defection of Malami Yabo as the icing cake of the party campaign rally in Yabo town.

He commend the former Ambassador for taking a bold decision in the interest of the people of Sokoto State.

He however assured the people of the local government and the states in general that the administration of Ubandoma will build on the success recorded during his administration.

Also speaking, the guberbatorial candidate of the PDP, Mallam Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma, commend people of Yabo local government for coming out in large numbers to receive PDP members.

He however promised to continue with the good work of Tambuuwal administration once he emerged victorious in the election.