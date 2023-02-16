By: Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Scores were reportedly injured while properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed when youths in Magaman Gumau, Toro LGA of Bauchi State went on rampage on Tuesday.

Reports have it that the town, which is junction to Kaduna and Plateau States was turned upside down when the youths in their hundreds barricaded the ever-busy Bauchi – Jos Federal highway burning tyres and other things.

One of the commuters who were coming to Bauchi from Abuja told our correspondent that the vehicle he was travelling in, just drove into the rampaging youths forcing all of them in the vehicle to scamper for safety.

According to him, “We just ran into them, we were hearing gunshots from all direction as security operatives tried to disperse them while the youths refused to stop. I noticed smoke from a far but I cannot tell you precisely what was burning.”

He said that, “We had to run into the nearby bush for safety and it took more than an hour before we could come out. That is one of the reasons I don’t travel by road, but that yesterday, there was no flight and I had to come.”

A resident of the town, who spoke to our correspondent via phone conversation, said that the violent protest by the youths was a response to what was described as exploitation by unidentified security agents.

According to him, for a long time now, some people will storm the town pretending to be investigating one crime or the other and in the process, take suspects away leading to bail that costs huge sums of money.

He added that since the trend began, not fewer than 30 people have been whisked away, forcing their families to pay money to secure their freedom.

The resident who does not want his name mentioned, said that, “on Tuesday, they came again to effect some arrests but the youths resisted and miscreants took over burning tyres and blocking the main road thereby rendering travelers stranded.”

He added that, Police and Soldiers were drafted to the town and fired cannisters of tears gas and live bullet to disperse the rampaging youths and in the process, one person was shot and he is receiving treatment now at the hospital.





He, however, commended the security personnel for the matured manner they handled the situation which led to amicable resolution, confirming that the people arrested have been released and reunited with their families in the town.

Bauchi State Police Command, through the State Command Police Public Relation Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil during a phone conversation, said that normalcy has been restored at Magama Town.

He said that on the 14th of February 2023, the police received an incident report of blocking of the road by some irate youths at about 17:30 hrs at Magama Gumau, a community in Bauchi state.

The PPRO added that on receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police directed the area commander and the DPO to engage the youths in a peaceful dialogue to know the reason why they blocked the road.

According to him, “The incident took some hours, where some motorists were stranded. The commissioner of Police directed the tactical commanders comprising of the Rapid Response Squad and the Anti-kidnapping unit swung into action and went into the scene. They engaged the youths in a dialogue and a lasting solution to the problem and the youths were dispersed.

“The Commissioner of Police has frowned on the manner in which the irate youths stormed the street and protested. Members of the public are advised that if you have a grievance, there are appropriate channels where you can lay your complain to the police and the police will look into it and find a lasting solution to it.

Ahmed Wakili further said that, “The Command will not relent on its oars and allow some persons take the laws into their hands and deprive some citizens their rights of freedom of movement. Parents and guardians should prevail on their wards to know that there are proper channels to lay their grievances.”

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Government has confirmed the incident, describing it as most unfortunate and uncalled for.

In a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Bauchi State, Mukhtar Gidado, the government expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Bauchi State Government has been drawn to the recent security breach in Magama-Gumau area of Toro Local Government on Tuesday 14th February, 2023. The unfortunate development was as a result of an arrest by a Police team from Abuja who were on routine duty.”

The statement further contained that, “Consequently therefore, youths and other miscreants in the area took the laws into their hands by burning tyres and blocking the major highway.”

He further stated that, “The situation is now under control as the Governor has been formally briefed by the State Commissioner of Police and the security apparatus has put combined efforts that curtailed the violence.”

Mukhtar Gidado stated that the Government has expressed serious concern over the incident and therefore called on citizens in the area to go about their legitimate businesses as normalcy has since returned.

The Media aide stressed that Government will not fold its arms and allow forces of doom to cause trouble in any part of the State as anyone found culpable will not be spared.

According to him, “Governor Bala Mohammed sympathizes with those that sustained injuries and assured the citizens that Bauchi State Government in collaboration with the relevant security agencies will identify the culprits in order to bring them to justice and serve as deterrent to others.”

