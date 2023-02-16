By: Isaac Shobayo – Jos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has stated that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has all it takes to reposition Nigeria and make it a virile nation where justice and fairness will prevail irrespective of creed, tribe, and religious affiliations.

Dr. Yilwatda stated this during the commencement of APC Zonal rallies in the Plateau Central Zone, held at the Pankshin mini-stadium.

He pointed out that the antecedent of the presidential candidate as the former Governor of Lagos State speaks volumes of what he is capable of doing to rejuvenate the economy and address the myriad of problems confronting the country.

Nentawe described Tinubu as a man who does not have religious or ethnic bias in his political lexicon as he has proven to be a man that seeks excellence, capacity, and ability, adding that this will further make room for more qualified people from Plateau State to get recognition and appointments under his presidency.

The gubernatorial candidate thanked the people of Central Zone for their support and commitment towards the Generation Next Project, assuring that when elected, he will build on what Governor Lalong has done in terms of projects, security, peace, and harmony.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Simon Lalong said the combination of Nentawe and Tinubu will sustain and accelerate the development of the state and the country at large, adding that with the level of acceptance that the party enjoys in the state and in many parts of the country, the prospect for victory is palpable and evident.

According to Lalong, the APC has done well in the state and the nation, which is what Asiwaju and Shettima, who have a record of performance, will consolidate when elected.

The governor charged the people not to be deceived by those who are trying to divide the votes of the APC by preaching fragmented voting based on ethno-religious sentiments.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, while speaking, stated that the records of the APC in bringing development to Plateau State are unrivalled and remain unbeatable.

