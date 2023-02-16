By: Subair Mohammed

Chieftains and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Itire-Ikate, Lagos has flagged off house-to-house campaign across the seven wards in the district to mobilise support for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming polls.

The campaign led by the council boss, Hon (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira saw party members in large numbers sensitising the electorate on voting procedures and various actions that could void their votes.

The team moved from street to street and door to door soliciting for votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos Central Senatorial candidate, Hon Wasiu Eshinlokun and the House of Representatives Candidate, Hon Lanre Okunola for the February 25 election.

They also mobilised supports for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for another term in office as governor the state and for the House of Assembly candidate for Surulere Constituency 2, Hon Mosunmola Sangodara in the March 11 polls.

The council boss tasked the voting population to ensure they vote right to sustain the APC in power to continue to enjoy good governance and dividends of democracy.

He said, “We are here on the street to demonstrate to the residents how to vote in the coming elections.

“As we are all aware, the INEC is introducing the BVAS technology for the first time, so we felt the need to educate our members and residents on what is expected of them at the polling units and what actions could nullify their votes.

“Also, there are various electoral offences as reeled out in the 2023 electoral acts an also made available in print by our party, they need to be aware of this too.

“This is why we are out on the street to mobilise for support and also enlighten the electorate on their civic responsibilities.

“I am therefore charging them to take the renewed hope and the greater Lagos rising” mantra to every doorstep because sustaining the All Progressives Congress in power is the surest way to a brighter and rewarding future for all Nigerians.





“Come February 25, I appeal to the people to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, our Lagos Central Senatorial candidate, Hon Wasiu Eshinlokun and the House of Representatives Candidate, Hon Lanre Okunola.

“And replicate same on March 11 for the re-election of our governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagos State House of Assembly candidate, Hon Mosunmola Sangodara.”

Meanwhile as the cash scarcity bites harder, Dr Apatira has rolled out palliatives to cushion effect of the apex bank policy on residents in his district.

The council helmsman distributed packs of beverages, food items and other souvenirs to residents in the 7 wards in Itire-Ikate LCDA.

The items were received by the Itire-Ikate APC LGA chairman, Alhaji Ayinde Kushimo, 7 ward chairmen and LGA executive committee members on behalf of the beneficiaries.

