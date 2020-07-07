School resumption: NLC seeks intervention funds for academic institutions

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the immediate releases of intervention funds to all institutions to enable them provide needed safety measures as the Federal Government has resolved to reopen schools after the long lockdown.

The congress gave this position in a communique issued after a joint meeting of NLC affiliate unions in the education sector and the NLC Education Committee on the way forward on reopening of schools amidst the prevalence of the novel Coronavirus infections in the country.

The communique said the meeting was to brainstorm on measures to be put in place before schools in Nigeria could re-open given the prevalence of the pandemic.

The NLC affiliate unions in the education sector have expressed concerns about their safety as schools reopen. The union’s include: the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU); the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU); the Senior Staff Association of Polytechnics (SSANIP); the Senior Staff Union of in Colleges of Education, Nigeria (SSUCOEN); the National Association of Academic Technologist (NAAT); the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT); the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU); Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU); and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

The communique said: “The congress is of the view that adequate infrastructure needs to be provided in schools to ensure effective enforcement of the NCDC protocols and guidelines on COVID-19.

“Reopening of schools need to be done with due diligence and utmost precaution given the overcrowded nature of schools at the both primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

“The government should bring all stakeholders in the primary and secondary education sub-sector comprising the unions, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Parent Teachers Association (PTA), Committee of Vice-Chancellors/Provosts of Polytechnics and Colleges of Educations, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCPSS) to deliberate on the way forward on the need to reopen schools.”

It also stressed the need to create a post COVID-19 reopening plans and strategies based on the NCDC protocol and guidelines.”

Also, the congress emphasised the need to re-adjust the Nigerian federal budget for education and implement measures to assist institutions with the financial burden of managing COVID-19.

“There is need to train the staff of health centres in universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, secondary and primary schools, both teaching and non-teaching staff, on handling of pupils and students,” it added, saying that it is also important to adopt phased pr structured education activities, adjust examinations and lecture/teaching time.

On security personnels in schools, the NLC said: “There is need to revisit the outsourcing policy of security personnel and cleaners, especially in institutions of higher learning to enable the institutions to have full control of the security personnel and cleaners, as private cleaners and security personnel cannot guarantee the health and safety of staff and students.”

The communique stated further that “there is the need to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers and other essential workers for their safety and protection.

“We call for the immediate releases of intervention funds to all institutions to enable them to provide needed safety measures.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naaba, Utomi, Sani, Yunusa, Sonaya, Others Meet Over New Political Front Monday

Driving towards its agenda of launching a new political movement by January 2021, conveners and members of the National Consultative Front (NCF) will meet on Monday… Read Full Story

MONDAY LINES” When Òsómàáló Buys Coronavirus

I am an Oyo-Yoruba and I know that my ancestors have several pejorative terms to describe the Ijesa. Òsómàáló is one of them. Òsómàáló is a contraction of a Yoruba expression which means ‘I will stay squatting here until I am paid’. Its continued use verbalises the tension that historically defines relations between the wily… Read Full Story

I Am Not An Enemy To Anyone In APC ―Fayemi

As crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) continues unabated, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has assured that he won’t treat any party members as an enemy despite the attacks being launched against him by some leaders… Read Full Story

47-Year-Old LASTMA Official Stabs Lover, Kills Self Over Infidelity

A 47-year-old official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Emmanuel Mekuri, has stabbed himself to death following a disagreement with his live-in lover… Read Full Story

Clean Energy Investment: Building On The Ashes Of COVID-19

As the global recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic tees off, the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) has developed a document, The Recover Better with Sustainable Energy Guide for African Countries to support African countries as they develop their post-COVID-19 recovery plan and stimulus packages… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: FG’s N13bn Pest Control Intervention Fund

RECENTLY, the Federal Government shocked Nigerians when it announced the setting up a N13.9 billion Pest Control Fund under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The fund was approved by the Federal Executive Council ostensibly to address the control of migratory pests, transboundary animal diseases… Read Full Story

VERITATEM: How Ghana Bulldozes Nigeria

ABOUT a fortnight ago, we received the shocking news that the Nigerian embassy staff buildings in Accra were levelled to the ground by a Ghanaian businessman, claiming that the edifice had been erected on his own land. He brought papers claiming ownership of the land. Apparently, our legation could not show proof of… Read Full Story

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Are You Hungry For Success?

Success often comes to those who are hungry for it the most. That is the story of the Wright brothers. Before Orville and Wilbur Wright started working on building their aircraft, Samuel Pierpont Langley had covered considerable ground in the effort to fly the first airplane. Langley was a Professor of Mathematics at the… Read Full Story

Freedom From The Trap Of Mastered Helplessness (2)

Happy birthday to Uncle Jimi Solanke, one of the living legends of the creative arts in Nigeria, an accomplished thespian whose interpretation of roles made him bestride the stage of live theatre with ease and aplomb. He turned 78 last Saturday, 4th of July… Read Full Story

The Two Greatest Enemies Of Wealth

Tony Robbins said, “The secret to wealth is simple, find a way to do more for others than anyone else does. Become more valuable. Do more. Be more. Serve more. And you will have the opportunity to earn more.” To access wealth, I want to add mine to it, always learn more, because there is always more to learn! … Read Full Story

Are Ethical Leaders Good For Business?

Via the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen the value of ethical leadership – most notably in New Zealand which, under the courageous, compassionate and ultimately ethical leadership of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has reduced cases to near-zero, while the deadly virus continues to run rampant through much of Europe… Read Full Story