A former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, has admonished parents to invest more in the education of their children as schools resume nationwide for the new academic calendar year.

Adedoja, who was also a former Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Commissioner for Education in Oyo State, noted that despite the current economic hardship, parents should ensure quality education for their children as that is the only sustainable legacy to bequeath to them.

Adedoja, who gave this admonition in a statement on Monday through his media office, stated that education remains the best gift a parent could bequeath to their children; hence, the need for them to ensure they put in their best in giving their children the very best and not to rely on the government.

He said it was necessary to train and equip today’s children because they would be the future drivers of the nation’s economy in years to come.

He further advised parents not to relent on close monitoring of their wards to avoid negative peer influence, while also congratulating the students on the resumption of the new academic calendar and wishing them a crisis-free academic session.

Adedoja also called on Education stakeholders, including governments at all levels, teachers, and non-teaching members, to give their best in ensuring the children attain their fullest God-given potential

