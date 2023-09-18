Chairman of the House Committee on Works and lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Hon Akin Alabi, has assured his constituents that his second term will bring them more effective representation.

He disclosed this while rolling out a document containing his achievements within 100 days of office.

The document enumerated Alabi’s investments in the human capital development of his constituents in the area of organising web development training for 50 young people and the payment of examination fees for 200 applicants for the NECO/GCE 2023.

He also promised to provide UTME and university scholarships for all the students that pass the NECO/GCE exams, stating that it is important to develop capable young people in the community in order to turn them away from vices.

Hon Alabi also stated how he has invested heavily in water projects within his constituency with borehole projects at Dump, Amuloko-Akanran road and Central Mosque in Egbeda.

In the document, Hon Alabi also stated that he has installed over 400 solar-powered street lights in different parts of Egbeda/Ona Ara.

Some of the areas that benefited from the projects are Oki road, Ipari Oda, NEPA office Olorunsogo and environs, Sawmill/Baba Love to Ogbere and environs.

Hon Alabi also provided transformers for communities like Idi-Oyo/Oremeji/Atolu and Idi-Agbon/Yokele sawmill/Ise Oluwa communities. The house committee chairman also provided N5 million in medical bills support after providing solar-powered freezers for primary health care centers in Egbeda.

He declared that as the committee chairman for works, he will intervene over the state of federal roads within the constituency and ensure adequate infrastructure while working with the minister of works to attract projects to the state.

