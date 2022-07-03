School-on-Wheel: NDE disburses start-up tools to youths in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has distributed to youths in Ekiti State start-up tools and equipment under its School-on-Wheel training scheme as part of its mandate to create jobs for the unemployed.

The Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who spoke during the disbursement to the beneficiaries in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the federal government would not relent in its bid to ensure citizens are gainfully engaged especially through self-employment, hence the training.

Represented by the state coordinator of NDE, Mustapha Saliu Kayode, the DG explained that the eighteen beneficiaries were trained under its School-on-Wheel scheme which is the deployment of well-equipped mobile workshops in the rural areas of the state.

According to him, the beneficiaries were trained and certified in various vocational fields across communities in the state with equipment to advance their vocation and be self-employed, saying the equipment distributed was like a revolving loan which is expected to be paid back for others to benefit.

He said, “School-on-Wheel(SOW) training scheme of the NDE provides access to training for interested beneficiaries through the deployment of the well-equipped mobile workshop in the rural areas where master trainers are inadequate or non-existent.

“I am glad to announce to this gathering that 18 beneficiaries under the SOW that have trained Ns certified in various fields which include; fashion designing, hairdressing, barbing, tie and dye among others will be empowered with their start-up tools and equipment today.

He advised the beneficiaries not to attempt to sell the equipment distributed to them, adding that a process has been activated to monitor their progress and also provide mentorship for their businesses to grow.

“As we continue to appreciate the unwavering efforts of the federal government at making life comfortable for the Nigerians, I wish to also congratulate the beneficiaries of today’s event and encourage you to avail yourselves of these great opportunities so as to increase your income and enhance your economic sustenance.

“We also have the belief that this empowerment will have a direct economic impact on your immediate environment and the state as a whole,” the DG said.