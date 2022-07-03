Equities investors gain N5.6trn in six months

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), following improved corporate earnings by companies, among other factors, ended the first half of the year 2022 on a good note, having appreciated by 21.31 per cent.

Precisely, equities investors earned N5.54 trillion at the end of the first half of 2022 as market capitalisation lost N27.935trillion, from the N22.297 trillion it opened for trading activities on January 4, 2021.

Consequently, the overall market performance, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 21.31 per cent or 9,101.15 basis points to close at 51,817.59 basis points in H1 2022, from 42,716.44 basis points it opened for trading.

Data from the local bourse revealed that sectors’ performance on the NGX was mixed on the backdrop of investors’ sentiment. The NGX Oil & Gas Index outperformed other indices on the bourse, gaining 58.06 per cent to 545.34 basis points in H1 from 345.01, closely followed by Industrial Index that rose by 7.7 per cent to 2,152.24 basis points from 2,008.30 basis points it closed in 2021.

On the other hand, the NGX Banking Index suffered a decline of 2.04 per cent in H1 to 397.79 basis points as of June 30, 2022, from the 406.07 per cent it opened for trading, just as the NGX Insurance Index depreciated by 9.98 per cent to 178.33 basis points in H1 2022 from 198.11 basis points it opened for trading this year.

Stocks that contributed to growth in the market performance included Seplat Energy Plc which appreciated by N650 per share from December 31, 2021, to N1,300 per share as of June 30, 2022, while Airtel Africa gained 81.4 per cent to N1,732.20 per share from N955 per share.

Airtel Africa in the first H1 of 2022 appreciated by N2.9 trillion in terms of market capitalisation to contribute about 23.3 per cent or N6.91trillion to overall market capitalisation of listed stocks on the NGX.


MTN Nigeria with a 17 per cent increase in stock price to N230 per share from the N197 per share it closed in 2021, while Dangote Cement gained seven per cent in stock price to close at N275 per share from N257 per share.

Analysts attributed the growth in stock market performance to resilience rooted in the exodus from the market due to Foreign Exchange (FX) liquidity issues.

According to a report from Cordros Securities, “This situation also limited inflows from investors and resulted in: the market being dominated by domestic investors and foreign investors’ inability to repatriate funds, leading to the re-investment of dividends in the market.

Equities investors gain N5.6trn in six months

