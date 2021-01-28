Scholars embrace Chinese curriculum to revamp technical, vocational education in Nigeria

A Nigerian educationist and consultant to the Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute (SXPI), China, Mr Julius Adeniyi Ayodele, has said Nigeria’s educational sector needs the assistance of diverse stakeholders to lift it to an enviable pedestal.

Ayodele made this assertion at a formal presentation of a sponsored curriculum of Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute by the Association of Proprietors of Innovation and Vocational Institutions to the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), in Abuja, recently.

He noted that the Nigerian curriculum for technical and vocational education was out-of-date, adding that there was the need for a review of some of the existing ones.

Ayodele said a new curriculum should be introduced, considering the changing economic and societal needs.

He described SXPI as a government-owned college, noting that the institution was timely positioned to support Nigeria’s tertiary education, particularly technical and vocational education, which he said was open to innovative ideas that could raise the standard of education.

According to him, such education would provide the right skills that could help to solve unemployment problems, as well as creation of jobs for Nigerian youths.

In his remarks, the proprietor of Firstmark Innovation School of Technology, Ekiti State, Professor Olatunji Kadeba, said more institutions were expressing interest in what SXPI was doing.

Speaking at the event, the national president, Association of Proprietors of Innovation and Vocational Institutions, Dr Andrews Olugbenga Jegede, commended Shaanxi Polytechnic Institute for the international partnership and outlook.

He promised to assist to domesticate as many Chinese curricular as possible, saying, “it’s a partnership the two countries would benefit from.”

Also, the rector of Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management, Dr Babangida Alibaba Abubakar, lauded the networking and system security curriculum.

