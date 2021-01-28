Lagos restates commitment to digital transformation of schools

Lagos State government has reaffirmed a strong commitment to digital transformation of its various schools from primary to the university level.

The Executive Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Mr Wahab Alawiye–King, said this at a meeting with the representatives of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), at LASUBEB office in Maryland, Ikeja.

KOICA has extended partnership with the agency in the deployment of state- of-the-art information communication technology (ICT) facilities to a model school under construction and being funded by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) at Iworo-Ajido in Badagry area of the state.

Besides, it has given an indication that it will train teachers of the school on effective use of the equipment and the online portal to be created.

According to Alawiye-King, Lagos State government is especially passionate about digital transformation of the education sector and, particularly schools, in line with the THEMES agenda of the current administration and the EKOEXCEL initiative.

He said the Iworo-Ajido community was chosen for the project because of its expanse of land, good terrain and serene environment.

He thanked KOICA for the support, saying government would always welcome any individual, corporate body or an institution that was willing to collaborate with government to lift basic education in the state.

In his address, Country Director of KOICA Nigeria, Mr Woochan Chang, said the agency was committed to satisfying the developmental needs of Nigerian government as humanly possible.

He noted that Lagos State was chosen as one of the states in Nigeria to replicate a similar model school established by UBEC in Abuja, adding that the agency was determined to contribute meaningfully to digital education in Nigeria.

The KOIKA team later paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who received them on behalf of the state government and thanked them for the gesture.

