Say no to vote selling

Now that political campaigns resume on September 28, 2022 in all parts of the country, Nigerian electorates have are strongly advised to vote wisely and vote their conscience; they should not sell their precious votes.

The Almighty God will not come down from heaven to help. It is you and I that will help our country, Nigeria and help ourselves. Our destiny is in our hands. Don’t allow politicians to scam us again as they did in 2015. We cannot afford to be deceived again.

The time of reckoning has come. Nigerians must hold the present APC administration accountable for the woes and calamities that had befallen the Nigerian nation in the areas of economy, corruption and security. Once beaten, twice shy.

We should hold them accountable for the failed three-point electoral promises of 2015 in economy, insecurity and fight against corruption. Let us ask them for their educational certificates, birth and mental fitness certificates. Ask for physical and health fitness, scrutinise their CVs properly.

Nigerians should never again elect nepotistic, tribalistic and religious fundamentalists into governance again. We need to collectively salvage and retrieve our country from imminent collapse and looming disaster. We have no other country we can call our own. All democrats should call on the youths, the future leaders to come out enmasse to vote and retrieve our country, Nigeria.

Nigeria needs you now more than before. This election in 2023 will determine if Nigeria will still exist or totally disintegrate. The choice is yours to decide.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri,

Lagos

