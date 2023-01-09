Say no to Gender Discrimination, Vote for Binani, Buhari urges Adamawa Residents

President Muhammadu Buhari urged Adamawa residents not to discriminate on gender when it comes to voting in the next coming election, admonish them to vote Aisha Dahiru Ahmed-Binani of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president declared his full support for Binani and guaranteed to continue to give her his moral in the coming election as she will be the first female governor in Nigeria, this will serve as a positive signal to the world at large as well as widen female opportunities in politics.

“We are here to ensure that Sen. Binani becomes the first female elected governor, God willing. Her election will speak to Nigeria and the world through Adamawa State.”

In addition, Buhari said Nigerian women had longed to be in governance, saying now is the time to allow them to partake in the country’s leadership.

The state governor, Ahmad Umaru Fintiri, Speaking in appreciation, described Adamawa as the president’s second home, “I want to use this opportunity to welcome you to your second home, Adamawa State. And the state appreciates your approval of all its proposal.”

Furthermore, the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu, thanked the president for his turnaround to support a female governorship candidate, despite his stance on the role of women in politics. Since Buhari’s assumption of office in 2015, his wife had no official duty as the first lady but served him in a domestic capacity, he added.