Man defiles 12-year-old girl in Lagos, remanded in prison

Metro
By Rachael Omidiji
FILE PHOTO

Samuel Emmanuel, a 38-year-old man, defiles a 12 years old girl in Lagos through anal sex; presently, he is remanded in the kirikiri correctional centre.

On Monday, an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’ Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi declined Samuel Emmanuel’s plea; ordered him to be remanded in the Correctional Centre till January 25 for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ advice.

The defendant, a baker who resides in Ileejo, Lekki, is being tried for sexual assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on November 25, 2022, at the Ile-Ojo area, Lekki, Lagos. He added that the defendant called the victim a little girl who hawks cow skin (ponmo) on the pretence of buying.
Mr, Akeem said that Samuel dragged the girl inside his room and forcefully had anal sex with her.

Akeem said the neighbours came to the girl’s rescue when they had her scream, but she had already been molested.
According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Comments
