2023: Ijaw monarchs endorse, pray for Joel-Onowakpo’s victory

The Ijaw Council of Traditional Rulers, on Monday, offered royal blessings to the Delta South Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming general elections, Hon Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, describing him as the best suited for the position.

The prayers were offered by the monarchs at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of oil-rich Ogulagha Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Elder Capt King Joseph I. Timiyan JP, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, during a consultative visit.

Speaking on behalf of the Ijaw monarchs, HRM Timiyan, who is the Chairman of the Ijaw Traditional Rulers Council, described Joel-Onowakpo as a man with a rich profile, adding that his personality speaks volumes.

The Ogulagha monarch expressed confidence in the APC candidate winning the election, saying it will be a good development to have another Ijaw-speaking Senator at the National Assembly after the expiration of Senator James Manager’s tenure.

He, therefore, urged all Ijaw sons and daughters to support and vote Joel-Onowakpo come February 25th, 2023.

According to him, the Chartered Accountant cum politician has shown proficiency in time, human and resources management, noting that Delta South would take its rightful position when the APC candidate is elected to represent the district.

“Your kind is rare. Without looking at your profile and qualifications, your personality alone commands respect and your articulation shows good leadership qualities.

“I am happy and proud seeing you speak Ijaw so fluently. This means another Izon-speaking man will be at the senate after James Manager,” Timiyan said.

Earlier in his presentation, Joel-Onowakpo said he has served in three different spheres in his public life – a successful businessman, a public servant with track records and a civil servant who retired as an Assistant Director.

“I am not just here to tell you that I am an Ijaw man who speaks the Izon language fluently but to also inform you that I have vast experience and qualifications.





“No one on the ballot today is more qualified and competent than me. Therefore, I plead with you my royal fathers to support me as your son and the most qualified candidate so we can make Delta South great together,” Joel-Onowakpo stated.

The Isoko-Ijaw son and financial expert of international repute also chronicled his achievements in the public and private sectors, especially at the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR).

He said he will represent Delta South judiciously with fairness and equity to all its formation ethnic groups.

His Royal Majesty, Charles Ayemi-Botu, Pere of Seimbiri kingdom, who was in white costume to signify victory, offered royal blessings to Joel-Onowakpo on behalf of all the Ijaw monarchs.