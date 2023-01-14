Sarumi remains candidate to beat in Ibadan North, group insists

A group, Young Progressives in Oyo State (YPO) says the People’s Democratic Party House of Representatives flag-bearer in Ibadan North, Lanre Sarumi remains the best candidate for the Federal Constituency.

The group, in a statement by its President, Wale Adeoye, in Ibadan today, described Sarumi as the best choice.

It maintained that among the candidates, Sarumi has a comprehensive youth-focused agenda that could liberate the younger generations.

The group added that Lanre Sarumi’s track record is unprecedented and unmatched among the candidates vying for Ibadan North federal constituency.

The statement reads in part: “Born Olanrewaju Olalekan Sarumi into the Akintayo Basiri-Sarumi Family of Abebi in Ibadan Oyo state. Sarumi is a Software Technology Delivery Consultant, who has consulted for various sector organisations such as Insurance, Health sector, Government, Non for profit Organisations and more, supporting software implementation at multiple capacity”.

The group added that his achievements outside office have been a reference point, not only in Ibadan North but in the State capital as a whole.

“He is building an ultra-modern toilet infrastructure in the Polytechnic Ibadan and pioneered light up projects in the inner parts of the city, an initiative his opponent, Akinremi of APC, hurriedly replicated”, the group said.

The group pointed out that he has embarked on different local empowerment programmes, including: Medical outreach; employment of four ad-hoc staff at Sabo medical centre; Market women empowerment; bore hole provision; disbursement of bursaries to primary school pupils in Oke-itunu among others.

“Sarumi’s style of leadership is an example of inclusive society. He is leading a legacy of contributing one’s quota to governance, even while you are not part of it yet. This is the type of person needed to sustain leadership in Ibadan North. He is one man for all in Ibadan North.”

“Let other candidates, including the self-acclaimed Jagaban in Ibadan North, tell us how many people have benefited from him politically”, the group said.