“Kwankwaso is the authentic heir of Sardauna, vote for him”, Galadima tells Northern voters

The Secretary of Board of Trustees of the of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) , Engr. Buba Galadima has said the North should vote for its Presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso because he is the authentic heir of Sardauna, the late Premier of the Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Speaking at the North West rally of the party in Kaduna on Saturday he noted that, “North West is under threat and the zone has 21 million voters.

He added, ” any person who ask you to vote anyone except Kwankwaso or anyone from the zone, tell him, God punish him or her, don’t let anyone tell you to vote against your own.

” This election is between the masses and the bourgeois and Kwankwaso is of the masses” he stressed.

Also speaking the national Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Professor Ahmed Rufai Alkali assured Nigerians that it’s party Presidental candidate Senator Kwankwaso if voted on the 25 February, 2023 will take Nigeria to the promised land.

He averred that Nigeria is at cross roads noting that only Senator Kwankwaso can rescue the country and bring her out of it’s deep economic and security crisis

According to him, ” we have a leader in Kwankwaso who is eminently qualified to drive Nigeria out of crisis, he will take Nigeria to it’s promised because he has what he takes to deliver the country”.

Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the party, Bishop Isaac Idahosa said, “Nigeria at this critical times needs not just a president but a deliverer and Kwankwaso is the only one that can safe the country from.myraid of challenges.

” Nigeria is in serious challenges and a new Nigeria is coming under the leadership of Senator Kwankwaso. We will give bother APC and PDP red cards, we will give red cards to insecurity, nepotism, delapidation of infrastructure, we are coming to unite the country and restore peace, so we need your support to elect Kwankwaso and wipe away the years of the masses”.

Speaking after flags were presented to the Governorship candidates from the North West states, the Presidential candidate, Senator Kwankwaso promised to address dilapidation of infrastructure in the country and reiterated his commitment to providing enabling environment in the education sector through the payment of WAEC, NECO and JAMB fees.





He said, drug abuse among youths has become a major challenge that has given birth to social vices, stressing that he will address it holistically and rehabilitate victims of drug abuse in the country.