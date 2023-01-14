Again, PDP supporters killed, several injured in ghastly accident in Plateau

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) family in Plateau State has been thrown into mourning as the party supporters returning from a zonal campaign rally in Pankshin local government area of the state were involved in a ghastly motor accident where many were killed and several others injured.

Recall that three days ago, supporters of the party heading for a campaign rally in the Shendam local government area of the state were involved in an accident where 15 people sustained fatal injuries.

Tribune Online learned that after a successful campaign flag-off in Pankshin on Saturday, a truck conveying party supporters had an accident close to Panyam Bridge, with several persons feared dead.

An eyewitness told the Tribune Online that the incident occurred at about 4: 30 p.m. when the driver of the truck with close to 50 people lost control at a sharp bend close to a bridge in Panyam, Mangu local government area.

The eyewitness who said the driver of the truck was traveling at a high speed added that the vehicle fell off the bridge and flunked the people therein in different directions.

“As at the time I got to the scene of the incident, I saw ten bodies lying on the ground, while those I met before my arrival said no fewer than twenty dead bodies had been evacuated and several others injured.”

It was further learned that the majority of those involved in the accident were from the same community in Mangu local government area of the state where the gubernatorial candidate comes from.

Meanwhile, the Campaign Council, in a statement signed by Mangna Yusuf Wamyil, confirmed the unfortunate incident, pointing out that a truck conveying some supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the gubernatorial campaign flag-off and zonal rally of the Central Zone, Plateau State, in Pankshin, had an accident this evening after the rally, around Jwak Village, just before Panyam Bridge, in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA).

The statement pointed out that supporters, who are mostly young people, sustained injuries of varying proportions, while some regrettably lost their lives.





“,The governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (BCM), is deeply saddened by the unfortunate event and is currently involved in evaluating those severely injured from different hospitals in Mangu and transporting them to Jos, where they would hopefully receive better attention and care.

“While we appreciate all first responders who are currently assisting with the evacuation effort, our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by the sad event.”

The Sunday Tribune learned that those who sustained injury are presently receiving treatment at Mangu Hospital, and some were conveyed to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital, respectively.