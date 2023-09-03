There is no end in sight to the crisis rocking the selection of the new Alaafin of Oyo as nine out of eleven acclaimed ruling Houses in Oyo town have advised the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, against taking hasty decisions but respect rule of law in his choice of the next monarch.

The spokesperson of the nine ruling Houses and one of the candidates for the vacant stool, Prince Afolabi Ademola Adesina, in an exclusive chat with Tribune Online insisted that late Alaafin Atiba had eleven children contrary to the submission of two ruling houses.

He said all the eleven children of Late King Atiba are entitled to ascend the throne in accordance with norms, culture and tradition of the land.

Prince Adesina submitted that some people are trying to distort the tradition in order to be favoured, adding that such moves will be resisted.

He said there are pending cases at various competent courts of law on this matter, and, therefore advised Governor Makinde to wait till they are determined before making any pronouncement on the new Alaafin of Oyo.

According to him, “Governor Makinde should allow the rule of law to prevail on this matter. We all know that he is a respecter of custom, tradition and the rule of law. He is not somebody that can be hoodwinked into taking any wrong decision.

“There are pending cases instituted on this matter before the competent Court of law. Mr. Governor should allow the court to adjudicate on the matter before taking any decision.

“There are eleven ruling houses in Oyo as against the two that people are made to believe. The stool has been rotated between the two ruling houses/ Alowolodu and Agunloye while the remaining nines have been sidelined.

‘‘This has to be corrected. That is why we have headed to the Court for it to be corrected.

“The Oyomesi otherwise known as Kingmakers are trying to present a biased report but it has been stopped noting its implication.

“119 candidates from various ruling houses wrote applications to become the next Alaafin. We were not screened as made to believe. What they decided was this, they said the government wrote names to work with the head of princes and select the crown prince from Agunloye’s family. That is what the letter says.





“Now, you want me to forgo my ambition as the candidate from my family to become the next Alaafin. It will not work,” he stated.

