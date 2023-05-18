Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday officially swore-in eight newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries to the State Civil Service at the Lagos House, Secretariat, Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu said his government would continue to recognize that they were the real engine of growth to implement policies in Lagos State,

urging them to continue to do the right thing and work for the benefit of tax payers, just as he assured the citizens of purposeful governance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who observed that the list of new permanent secretaries was gender friendly, consisting of four males and four females, enjoined them to be alive to their responsibilities to ensure that the THEMES agenda was actualized.

He further urged the new appointees to bring to bear their wealth of knowledge for more developmental projects for the benefit of residents.

Giving a vote of assurance, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure, Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi, promised to work aggressively with the Governor Sanwo-olu’s administration to ensure the vision of a Greater Lagos was achieved.

The new appointees are: Mr Adewuyi Moshood Adewale, Office of State Auditor- General, Mr Adebowale Adeoye Bashir – Tutor General Education District I, ESV (Mrs) Patunola-Ajayi Olayinka Linda mni – Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development and Dr (Mrs) Yusuf Shareefah Adejoke – Tutor General Education District VI.

Others are: Mr. Amuni Abayomi Mustapha – Tutor General Education District V, Mrs Olushekun Bibilomo Olayide – Office of Local Government Establishments and Training, Mr Obadina Akinbode – Local Government Service Commission and Mrs Akanbi Adenike Ganiat – Office of the Chief of Staff.

