In furtherance of his quest to ensure that the emergent 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives does not take off on a turbulent note, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday met with leaders of the Greater Majority.

The group, a coalition of the seven opposition political parties in the incoming 10th Assembly was led by Hon. Nicholas Mutu.

Others, who accompanied him included Hon. Fred Agbedi, Convener of Greater Majority, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Ali Isa, Hon. Dennis Agbo, Hon. Mansur Soro and Hon. Kabiru Ahmadu.

Spokespersons of the Opposition, Hon. Dachung Bagos and Hon. Afam Ogene were also part of the delegation.

The parley with Speaker Gbajabiamila is the climax of a series of interfaces which the Greater Majority has had with all those aspiring to lead the House.

During the talks, during which frank exchanges were shared, all sides agreed to embark on consensus-building, in the interest of the institution of the legislature.

