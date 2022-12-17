KGIRS generates N16.8 bn between January and November

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) said they have generated the sum of N16.8 billion from January to November and expressed optimism that it would hit N18 billion by Dec. 2022.

The Acting Chairman of KGIRS Alh. Sule Salihu Enehe disclosed this while officially unveiling the Service Charter and E-Payment platform for ease of payment for task players in the state.

He assured that the expected target of N23 billion estimated in the 2023 budget would be achieved.

The Acting Chairman of KGIRS Alh. Sule Salihu Enehe, who unveiled the Service Charter at the ”End of the year Media parley in Lokoja, said the E- Tax services would bring total transformation to the tax system in the state.

According to him, the service which had been in operation since three months ago was developed to clearly show all the services that the agency provides for taxpayers as well as their rights and obligations.

”The service recognises the importance of establishing a closer partnership with taxpayers, and has put forward this Charter as a clear statement of our commitment to deliver quality service to taxpayers,” Enehe said.

He stressed that the KGIRS had fully embraced the use of technology to drive payment of taxes which had improved service delivery with 80 per cent tax compliance in the State.

Enehe assured the determination of KGIRS to consistently promote voluntary tax compliance through innovative technology and to be a leading revenue service in Nigeria in terms of collection, creativity and cost efficiency.

The Ag. chairman reaffirmed the commitment of KGIRS to fulfilling the promise of delivering optimum service at all times, adding that constructive criticisms were always welcome.

He added that beginning in 2023, KGIRS would establish Tax stations in all the local government areas to offer quality services to the rural populace.

The E-Tax services include E- Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) Solution, E–Tax payment, E-Tax Receipting, E-Filling, and E-Tax portal.

Others are E-Tax payer registration and verification, and Personal Income Tax (informal Sector), among others.

