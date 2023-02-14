Bola. Badmus- Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, assured the people of Agege that the community will continue to receive its fair share of dividends of democracy in the areas of infrastructural development, health care service, improvement in educational facilities, among other interventions that will enhance the living conditions of the people.

Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance at the Grand Finale of the “Agege Day Celebration” and Launching of the Agege Education Endowment Fund, held at the Main Bowl of the Agege Stadium, Agege, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that his promises were in line with his administration’s inclusive policy, urging the residents to continue to sustain the peaceful cohabitation among the various ethnic groups residing in the different communities within Agege.

He described the N500,000,000 Agege Endowment Fund being launched as “a laudable idea and a clear understanding of the role of education as an enabler and the most potent tool for youth empowerment.”

He, therefore, enjoined corporate organizations, and well-meaning sons and daughters as well as friends of Agege to support and contribute generously to this fund for the uplift of the education sector and greater developments of the community.

The governor noted that the grand finale of the Agege Day Celebration and the launching of the Agege Education Endowment Fund further presented an opportunity to celebrate the values of community development, adding that the celebration equally reflected how residents can continue to cohabit peacefully with each other in the interest of growth, development, and collective and individual prosperity.

This was just as he stated that “the theme of the celebration is apt and speaks to the remarkable progress that Agege and what its people have achieved as a result of the atmosphere of oneness that has been sustained over the years.”





Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said that Agege is a historical town with rich antecedents in trade and commerce, adding “It is worthy to note that up till this present day, Agege is still a vibrant commercial town contributing significantly to economic growth and development of the state.

Besides, the governor noted that Agege had produced prominent sons and daughters, including the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, whose commitment to the continued growth and well-being of Agege and its people cannot be over-emphasised.

Speaking on the forthcoming elections, Sanwo-Olu charged the residents to come out en masse to vote for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on 25th February and 11th March 2023.

“Let us cast our votes fully for our leader and our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to ensure the re-election of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Obasa affirmed that he would continue to take Agege to enviable heights, even as he noted that the launch of the Agege Educational Endowment Fund showed renewed hope and future to the youth in their educational pursuit, while it also gave the confidence of brighter days ahead of the children in the town.

“I will make Agege my first and give all it takes to coast home every developmental opportunity for the community’s advancement,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE