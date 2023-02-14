Leon Usigbe – Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday in Enugu, insisted that he will serve as a stepping stone to the Igbo presidency, telling the people that the main opposition party will form the next government.

Addressing a rally in the Enugu State capital, he reminded them that his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, is an Igbo man, urging the people of the state to remain in the PDP as they had always done.

The former vice president noted that since the PDP will form the next government, it is important for the South East to stay in the party and maintain its relevance in the mainstream.

Atiku stated: “I want to say that I am. very pleased with the attendance and the crowd I have seen here in Enugu today. Whoever says there is no PDP in Enugu is not saying the truth. There is PDP in Enugu and Enugu has been PDP from inception and is still PDP today and will continue to be PDP.

“When I came here a few months ago to attend a zonal conference of the South-East, I said to the Igbos I am going to be the stepping stone to the Igbo presidency. And I mean it, whether an Igboman is from the South-East or South-South, it is the same race and today my running mate is an Igloo man. It is a universal ethnic group, it is a universal race.

“So, my fellow brothers and sisters, the people of Enugu State I want you to continue believing and I want you to continue supporting the PDP because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP.

“I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government. Do not be an exception and do not be a minority.

“The next government is going to be formed by the PDP. Therefore, as you have always been, be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics because that is the only way that can bring about the prosperity, economic development, peace and security you are looking for in this part of the country and the country in general.





“So, we want to thank you very much indeed for turning up in great numbers to attend this rally and we promise you Enugu State will continue to receive the required attention it has always received.”

Also speaking, PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, warned that people should not be deceived to vote for Labour Party (LP), because, according to him, a vote for LP amounts to a vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He reiterated the PDP will win the presidential election and urged the people to vote for the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State, Peter Mbah.

Ayu said: “I can tell you that voting for APC will not solve the problem of Nigeria. Vote for PDP and let’s continue all that we have been doing under PDP so that Peter Mbah (Enugu PDP gubernatorial candidate) will develop and work hand-in-hand with Atiku Abubakar. Those who come to deceive you to vote for the other parties, because they vote for Labour Party, they vote for APC.

“In the next eleven days, Atiku Abubakar will emerge as your next president with Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice-presidential candidate. I want to assure you that immediately after that, the next governor will be Mr Peter Mbah. I don’t have much to come here and campaign to you because is like already talking to the converted you are all believers in PDP.”

