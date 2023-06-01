Special Jummat and Interdenominational Church Services have been scheduled to hold on Friday and Sunday to mark the inauguration for a second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi.

It would be recalled that the swearing-in of the governor and his deputy was witnessed by thousands of Lagos residents at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, while millions watched the event live on television and social media.

Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee for the Inauguration, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, saying that the two services, which are part of the 11-day inauguration programme, would be held simultaneously in the five divisions of Lagos State – Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island and Epe.

Besides, Omotoso, who is the immediate former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, disclosed that ‘a cultural display had also been scheduled to hold at the Agege Stadium, on Saturday to celebrate Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy who were both sworn in on Monday.”

According to Omotoso, the post-inauguration Jummat Thanksgiving Service, which is scheduled for Day Nine, will hold simultaneously at the five divisions’ Central Mosques in Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, while the inauguration would be rounded off with a church service, which would be held simultaneously across the five divisions on Sunday.

“The church services billed for Day 11 will hold at Archbishop Vining Memorial Anglican Church, Ikeja; Freeman Methodist Cathedral Church, opposite Oba’s Palace, Badagry; Methodist Church, Ikorodu; Cathedral Church, Marina, Lagos Island; St. Patrick Anglican Church, Epe and Christ The Light Chapel, CBD, Alausa, Ikeja.

“The Carnival will be a display of various cultural activities from the five divisions of Lagos to the delight of all the participants and guests,” he said.

