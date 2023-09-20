Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday, which is coming up on Thursday.

He described her as a passionate and kindhearted leader who has positively impacted many lives throughout her journey in public life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this statement in a release on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

He further described the former First Lady of Lagos State and now First Lady of Nigeria as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist, and a voice for the voiceless.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Senator Tinubu, a former three-term member of the Senate, deserved to be celebrated, especially on her birthday, for the quality service she had rendered to Lagos State and the country in different capacities, both in private and public service.

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Government, and the people of Lagos State, as well as the leaders and members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu deserves to be celebrated, especially on her birthday, considering the quality service she has rendered to our dear State and to Nigeria in different capacities, both in private and public service,” he said.

“Over the years, our Amazon, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has etched her name in gold as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist, a voice for the voiceless, a kind-hearted Lagos State First Lady, a performing Distinguished Senator, and now the Wife of the President, working and supporting the President with her ‘Renewed Hope Initiative.’

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu has played critical roles in the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria, thereby setting examples for other women in leadership and governance.

“Since Asiwaju Bola Tinubu became President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as First Lady, has positively impacted many lives through her pet project, ‘Renewed Hope Initiative,’ which has brought succour and relief to many families.

“She is a good ambassador of Lagos State, and we are proud of her achievements at the state and national levels,” he further said.





Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed that God would continue to guide her and bless her with good health and strength to enable her to “render more service to humanity, Lagos, and our dear country, Nigeria.”

“On this 63rd birthday of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, I pray for continued God’s guidance and good health for her. God will give her the strength to render more service to humanity, Lagos, and our dear country, Nigeria,” he prayed.

